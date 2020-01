INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -- A Chicago-based venture capital firm is expanding by opening an office in Indianapolis. M25 says it has also hired Katie Birge, who most recently served as executive director for the Launch Indy coworking space, as associate and head of platform.

Victor Gutwein, founder and managing partner of M25, said it became obvious the firm needed a permanent presence in Indy "given our expansive Indiana-based portfolio, the rapidly-growing startup environment and our strong personal connections to the state."