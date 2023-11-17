Renovated home with rooftop deck, city vistas in Lockerbie listed for $1.15M

(Provided Photo by McNeely & Birky Real Estate/Zion Bliss with The Home Aesthetic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recently renovated single-family home in the Lockerbie Square neighborhood of Indianapolis showcases a blend of modern architecture and refined, bespoke finishes.

Boasting a tastefully executed design, this residence invites comfort alongside an air of sophistication, offering a spacious 1,500 square foot rooftop deck that spans the entirety of the home.

The deck serves as an idyllic retreat, perfect for leisurely relaxation, entertaining guests, and relishing unobstructed vistas of the cityscape.

Comprising three bedrooms and three full baths, the home provides ample space, promoting a sense of openness and tranquility.

Conveniently located, residents can effortlessly access popular locales such as Mass Ave and Bottleworks, merely a short walk from the property, with Vida just a block away.

Notable features include an oversized garage, solid construction ensuring peace within, and meticulous attention to detail evident in every corner.

The property’s quality craftsmanship and thoughtful layout emphasize its allure as an inviting urban sanctuary.

The Lockerbie home spans approximately 3,200 square feet and encompasses various interior and exterior features designed to elevate the overall living experience.

The property’s listing details highlight a recent price adjustment, with an open house scheduled for Sunday, November 19, from 1-3 p.m.

(Provided Photo by McNeely & Birky Real Estate/Zion Bliss with The Home Aesthetic)

Address: 719 E. New York Street

Listing Agents: Nick McNeely, 317-410-4402, nickmcneely@talktotucker.com; Tim Birky, 317-550-0700, McNeely & Birky Real Estate

Additional photos and information: Tucker Luxury

