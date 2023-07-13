Renovations & rebranding planned for aging Hamilton County fairgrounds

The Bicentennial Pavilion, scheduled to open late next year, will replace the O.V. Winks and Annex Buildings that will be lost to the expansion of Pleasant Street. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Extension Board)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Hamilton County 4-H Fair kicks off Thursday, July 20, with a 9 a.m. groundbreaking at Centennial Pavilion. It’s all part of an effort to renovate, expand, and modernize the 40-acre site. No major upgrades have been made to the fairgrounds in over 25 years.

“The fairgrounds are a gathering place,” said Purdue Extension Hamilton County Director Susan Peterson. “They have connected family and friends for generations. They bring people to and are a showpiece for our county. The time is right to invest in the future of this facility.”

As part of the improvements plan, the 4-H Fairgrounds will be re-branded “The Silos at 37 Hamilton County: 4-H Fairgrounds and Events Center” and will be rolled out in three phases. The initial phase will cost $26.5 million and will include improvements to the existing exhibition center, drainage, llama barn and grounds. It will also create a new and vibrant Bicentennial Pavilion to mark Hamilton County’s 200th anniversary.

The Hamilton County Council has promised $15 million toward the project. The Hamilton County Extension Board will launch a Capital Campaign to assist with funding. Information on the campaign will be available at the groundbreaking ceremony and throughout the fair.

“We’re calling it the ‘Fairgrounds for the Future,’” said Hamilton County Extension Board President Jane Sipe. “This plan not only enhances our ability to provide more programs, but will also serve as an economic driver, enabling us to host a wider variety of programming throughout the year.”

The Bicentennial Pavilion, scheduled to open late next year, will replace the O.V. Winks and Annex Buildings that will be lost to the expansion of Pleasant Street. The second and third phases of the project are contingent on funding and would include the construction of two silos at the main entrance. They would also include the demolition of seven outdoor buildings to be replaced by eight air-conditioned buildings that could be used year-round.

“If completed, this plan could more than double the fairgrounds’ year-round rental space and drive additional visitors to our area,” said Hamilton County Tourism CEO Brenda Myers. “The new space will help attract small-and medium-sized events like weddings, consumer shows, and conferences that may not fit at larger venues like the Indiana State Fairgrounds.”

Construction on Phase One is scheduled to start this fall.

Rendering provided

