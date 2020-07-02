Renters will still have to cover back pay despite eviction moratorium extension

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s extended relief for those having trouble paying their rent due to COVID-19, but some question if it’ll be enough. A local organization is looking to Gov. Eric Holcomb to appoint a Rental Housing Stability Task Force.

Research shows that low-income, Black and Latino communities disproportionately feel the impact the pandemic is having on housing. The eviction moratorium has been extended, but months of unpaid rent will still have to be paid. And that’s likely going to be a problem for a couple hundred thousand Hoosiers.

For nearly four months, Indiana has been living through a pandemic. COVID-19 has had major impacts on health, income and housing.

“Those who’ve been hit hardest by the pandemic which include low-income renters and Black Hoosiers and Latino Hoosiers,” said Andrew Bradley with Prosperity Indiana.

With sweeping job losses around the state, the governor enacted an eviction moratorium. It allows renters to delay rent payment without fear of eviction.

A recent announcement extended the moratorium for one month and plans to move forward with The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

“The governor has been asking people to work with landlords to come up with a payment plan. But if there is no income it’s kind of hard to have a payment plan work out,” said Bradley.

Under the program, renters could qualify for a maximum $2,000 over a four-month period. But when average rent is $850 that’s not much relief for people who are months behind. Also, Marion County renters can not apply.

So Prosperity Indiana, which is part of the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition, is pushing for more resources.

“We anticipate after an estimate of 258,000 Hoosiers who will probably need rental assistance even with those two programs there’s probably still over 200,000 Hoosiers across the state who will still need assistance.”

As the program stands now, he says the program’s resources would only help about 12,000 Hoosiers.

So the group is looking to the governor to appoint a rental housing stability task force. It’ll be made up of renters and landlords.

“The people impacted really need to be part of the process.”

WISH-TV News 8 reached out to the governor’s office and was told there is no plan for a task force and instead we were directed to information about the Rental Assistance Program and the CARES Act.