INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two legendary rock bands are coming to Carb Day 2020.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced that REO Speedwagon and Styx will take the stage on May 22, 2020 to entertain race fans ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

Styx is scheduled to take the stage inside Turn 4 at IMS at 3:30 p.m. with REO Speedwagon to follow.

General admission tickets, which are on sale now, start at $30.

