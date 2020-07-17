Rep. Bosma to step down early, to leave on July 31

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Longtime Indiana Speaker of the House Brian Bosma is leaving the Statehouse before November.

On Friday, Bosma entered his resignation letter and will leave office on July 31.

The former Indiana Speaker of the House stepped down from the speakership in March. Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers was selected as the new Indiana Speaker of the House.

“After having the privilege of serving our state for more than 34 years, I am leaving with many friendships, experiences and memories – but even greater than all of those is my optimism for Indiana’s future,” Bosma said. “We have made tremendous strides in nearly every category, from our enviable fiscal health to our top-ranked infrastructure and business climate. While there is more work to do and new challenges ahead, Indiana is fortunate to have strong conservative leaders at the helm who can carry our momentum forward.”

Bosma had previously announced that he would not be seeking re-election in November.