Rep. Carson on Iran, North Korea and Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘concentration camp’ remarks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – From the Iran Deal to President Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, there’s a lot going on politically.

Congressman Andre Carson stopped by Midday Tuesday.

He provided his thoughts on the current situation with Iran, what he should thinks should be down and whether he would support military action against the Middle Eastern country.

Additionally, the Indiana Democrat talked about President Trump’s recent meeting with Kim Jung Un and the president’s plans for the July 4th celebration.

Carson ends the interview with his take on New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments in which she compared the detention centers on the southern borders to concentration camps.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.