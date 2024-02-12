Repairing Indy’s potholes ahead of NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone hitting the roads has noticed the pothole problem in Indianapolis caused by the blast of winter weather.

As the city gears up for the NBA all-star weekend and visitors from all over the country, clear roads are more important than ever.

Brandon Herget, the director of Indy Department of Public Works, joined News 8 at Daybreak to discuss the strategies deployed by the city in tackling potholes, particularly ahead of All-Star weekend.

Herget first shared with News 8 DPW’s strategy during the “Pothole Blitz,” which began on Feb. 5.

“There are two plants (hot asphalt) plants here in central Indiana that opened up (very early),” he said. “Last year, the plants didn’t open until the end of February. That material, that hot mix asphalt allows us to provide a more permanent seal when we’re patching holes.”

Herget says that during the first week of the Blitz, 170 workers worked 10-hour shifts, filling approximately 22,000 holes in Indianapolis.

Herget also stresses the importance of reporting potholes to their department.

“We only know about a pothole when our constituents report it to us. So, we encourage folks to call the Mayor’s Action Center, (or) download the request in the app, and submit those pothole requests there,” he said. “

He also says how DPW plans to continue their work ahead of All-Star weekend and beyond.

The Mayor’s Action Center can be contacted at 317-327-4622.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.