Report: Colts sign QB Brian Hoyer to 3-year deal

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17: Brian Hoyer #2 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the just a few days before the beginning of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts have made a big personnel move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have signed former QB Brian Hoyer to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Schefter reports it’s a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Brissett became the blue and white’s starting QB following Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

The Colts open the season on the road in Los Angeles as they take on the Chargers.

