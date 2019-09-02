Report: Colts sign QB Brian Hoyer to 3-year deal

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17: Brian Hoyer #2 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the just a few days before the beginning of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts have made a big personnel move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have signed former QB Brian Hoyer to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

A new QB in Indy: Colts are signing former Patriots’ QB Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Schefter reports it’s a three-year deal worth $12 million.

And so now the Colts' top two QBs, Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer, both are former Patriots' backups. So the Colts' QB room has become the Indianapolis Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Brissett became the blue and white’s starting QB following Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

The Colts open the season on the road in Los Angeles as they take on the Chargers.