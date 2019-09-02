Report: Colts sign QB Brian Hoyer to 3-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the just a few days before the beginning of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts have made a big personnel move.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have signed former QB Brian Hoyer to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Schefter reports it’s a three-year deal worth $12 million.
Brissett became the blue and white’s starting QB following Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.
The Colts open the season on the road in Los Angeles as they take on the Chargers.