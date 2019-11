HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It appears the season is over for Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

According to NFL.com, the blue and white will place the all-pro tight end on the injured reserve.

The report states Ebron is dealing with injuries to both ankles that will require surgery.

This season Ebron has 31 catches and three touchdowns.

The 6-5 Colts take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Dec. 1.