IU fires men’s basketball coach Archie Miller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana Hoosiers are in the market for a new basketball coach.

Indiana University has fired men’s head basketball coach Archie Miller, sources tell WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun.

The team is expected to be told of Miller’s firing by the athletic director within the hour.

BREAKING: sources tell me that Indiana has fired Archie Miller. First reported by @GoodmanHoops. I’m told AD Scott Dolson is expected to inform the team within the hour. More to come on @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) March 15, 2021

Miller’s dismissal comes after the Hoosiers finished this past season with a 12-15 record and failed to make the NCAA tournament.

This was Miller’s fourth season as head coach of the Hoosiers.

Following the news of the firing, IU Athletic Director released the following statement: