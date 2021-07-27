Local

Report of ‘date rape’ drugs in Fountain Square prompts meeting on bar safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A conversation on social media about the use of so-called “date rape” drugs in Fountain Square led to an in-person conversation about safety at a council meeting on Monday night.

Kristin Jones, a city-county councilor who represents District 16, said several people reached out to her about the problem.

People at Monday’s meeting had a chance to speak with representatives from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IU Health.

Jones says it’s important to know the risks and warning signs of date-rape drugs.

“Some of the folks that I was talking to, they told me that it happened so quick. They were out with their friends. They felt like they didn’t even turn their heads from their drinks and that it happened so quickly, and I hope to raise some awareness and education that if it does happen to you, what does it feel like?” Jones said.

Jones says the timing of the conversation is significant, especially as more people begin to socialize with COVID-19 restrictions lifted.