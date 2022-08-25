Local

Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts area schools to move to lockout, lockdown status

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.

“CPCSC received information regarding a shooting at a bus stop near Worthsville Road and U.S. 31. Police investigators are on the scene and we’ll pass along more information as we receive it. In connection with this incident, Central Nine has canceled classes,” the statement read.

The district issued a second safety alert saying that all schools are on lockdown to visitors and all buses are running on time, except for those in the area where there is police activity near Worthsville Road and US 31.

News 8 has reached out to the Greenwood Police Department for more information.

Greenwood Community High School on lockout

Greenwood Community High School was placed on lockout Thursday morning due to “an incident in the community, but not on the school campus,” the high school said on Twitter.

At around 7:35 a.m., the high school tweeted that it was on lockdown. At 7:46 a.m., the school issued another tweet, this one saying that it had moved to a “lockout situation” where students are not able to leave rooms without administrative approval or escort.

We are moving to a lockout situation (meaning the incident is off campus) where exterior doors will all remain locked and students are not able to leave rooms without administrative approval/escort. We’ll continue to update. Thanks for your support! — GHSWoodmen (@GHSWoodmen) August 25, 2022

News 8 has reached out to the school district for more information. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.