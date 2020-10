Reports: Pacers hire Raptors assistant as new head coach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 18, 2019 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Pacers have made a decision about who will fill their head coaching vacancy, according to reports.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting the Indiana Pacers are hiring Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is also reporting the move.

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2020

According to ESPN, the 45-year-old Bjorkgren has been with the Raptors since 2018.

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.