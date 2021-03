Reporter Hanna Mordoh announces she’s expecting!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 reporter Hanna Mordoh has announced she is expecting her second child.

She made the announcement on Tuesday morning’s Daybreak.

Hanna said she is expecting a baby boy in early September.

(Provided Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Her daughter Grace is very excited to be a big sister.

Congrats to Hanna and her husband Ben!