Reports: large fire at Shelbyville building

Shelbyville, Indiana, residents in the late Wednesday of Nov. 20, 2019, reported a large fire underway in what appears to be an abandoned building on the west side of the Shelby County seat. (Photo Provided/Matt Phillips)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Residents late Wednesday afternoon reported a large fire was underway in what appears to be an abandoned building on the west side of the Shelby County seat.

Authorities with the Shelby County 911 dispatch and the Shelbyville Fire Department said they could not immediately provide information about the fire because they were busy battling it.

The building is northwest of the State Road 44 intersection where Miller Avenue meets Colescott Street.

Matt Phillips, who took photographs of the fire, said he watched a wall of the building collapse.

Images from Google Earth show the red-brick building already had a large hole in its roof.

