Indianapolis-based Republic Airways to cut nearly 300 jobs

An Embraer 175 Republic Airways plane is seen on the tarmac on July 14, 2019 at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 300 Republic Airways employees in Indianapolis are set to be furloughed beginning in October, according to a letter from the company’s senior vice president.

“As a result of these unforeseen circumstances, we are significantly overstaffed and must reduce our workforce accordingly,” the letter stated.

Flying schedules through Republic Airways have been “substantially reduced” due to the “unprecedented times for the aviation industry.”

According to the letter signed by Matthew Koscal, senior vice president and CAO of Republic Airways, the involuntary furloughs are set to begin Oct. 1.

“Republic is hopeful that over the next several weeks we can engage in measures that will reduce the number of involuntary furloughs,” the letter states. “If we are able to adjust or cancel any of the involuntary furloughs, we currently expect to do so prior to October 1, 2020.”

The furloughs are expected to affect the following employees:

132 pilots and 96 flight attendants based at Indianapolis International Airport

12 mechanics, eight mechanic trainees and four material specialists at the maintenance facility at 2745 Hoffman Road, Dock 67 Hangar 7 in Indianapolis

40 employees at Republic Headquarters

One employee at the Training Center at 5151 Exploration Drive in Indianapolis

The first round of furloughs will be effective Oct. 1 with the remaining employees being furloughed effective Nov. 1.

“We expect that this furlough will be temporary for pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers and employees located at the maintenance facility, and may be permanent for the remaining affected employees,” the letter said.