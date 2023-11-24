Rescuers help small dog get head out of a jar

Dog with its head in a mason jar (Photo Provided/ Indiana Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A little dog found itself in a big predicament, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Indianapolis Fire Department around 12:56 p.m. Friday responded to reports of a dog with his head stuck in a Mason jar.

The chihuahua mix was running loose in a parking lot at 9000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a retail district near Washington Square Mall.

Of course, the dog wasn’t going to get caught so easily.

Firefighters quickly caught the male dog, wrapped it in a warm towel, and made sure to keep it calm. They then carefully twisted off the Mason jar.

The pup was taken back to the station, cleaned up, and fed treats. It had no identification. If no one claims the dog, one firefighter was thinking of keeping the pup and giving it a permanent home.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indianapolis Animal Care Services at 317-327-1397 or at Indy lost pet alert’s website.