Researchers find promising data on Alzheimer’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100,000 Hoosiers live with Alzheimer’s disease, and countless others care for them.

It’s not an easy job.

Sarah Bradley’s mother, Sue, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago at age 57.

“Fear, anxiety, sadness,” Bradley said. “The what ifs. We had no idea, when she was first diagnosed, what that even was going to look like for us.”

Sarah is her mother’s caregiver.

“It is exhausting but very rewarding. It’s changed again, the diagnosis,” Sarah Bradley said. “She’s been living with this for several years and so the amount of care has changed from figuring out finances for her, taking away her driver’s license, having her quit her job.”

Her mother fully depends on others for her care now.

“I love her when I’m there and pour into her life and make these last however many years she has left worth living for her,” Bradley said. “Even if she can’t remember, we can.”

In 2017, Alzheimer’s was the sixth leading cause of death in Indiana. There is no cure for this devastating disease, but there is new promising research. It involves more-than-abnormal clumps in the brain called “amyloid” and tangles in the brain called “tau.”

Dr. Andrew Saykin, director of the Indiana Alzheimer’s Disease Center, said, “Those are very important proteins, but now the search is broadened, taking a systems approach, looking at multiple biological pathways. We think this is really important and includes a focus on the immune system, brain energetics and lifestyle factors, other pathways that have really been neglected in the past.”

A couple weeks ago, research experts from across Indiana came to IU Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center research symposium. The doctor said, “Investigators around the world are looking for a cure. First, we want to slow the disease. That’s probably going to take a series of medications plus lifestyle modifications in order to do that. So far, clinical trials have been disappointing.”

Bradley said she believes a cure is coming. “I just hope that through my journey that there is a cure found, and that my children will never have to care for me the way that I’m caring for my mom.”

Alzheimer’s resources

The Alzheimer’s Association has many resources, as does the Greater Indianapolis Chapter. The National Institute on Aging, the National Alzheimer and Dementia Resource Center, IU Health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Indiana’s State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also have helpful resources.