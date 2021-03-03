Resident hospitalized after house fire in Lebanon

Crews were sent to the house fire shortly before 12:15 p.m. March 2, 2021, in the 800 block of Park Street in Lebanon, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Lebanon Fire Department)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A house fire Tuesday afternoon sent a resident to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the Lebanon Fire Department said.

Crews were sent to the house fire shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Park Street. That’s a few blocks northeast of the Boone County Courthouse. The crews found heavy smoke coming from a front window of the house.

A group of off-duty firefighters working in the area saw the blaze before Lebanon Fire Department crews arrived. The off-duty firefighters assisted the resident from the home.

The fire department did not provide additional information on the resident who was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The blaze was put out within 20 minutes. The cause of the fire remained undetermined Tuesday night.