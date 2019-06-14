Residents being evacuated after crash, hydrochloric acid leak in Tipton Co.
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - A Friday morning crash in Tipton County is forcing residents to evacuate, according to Tipton County officials.
The crash happened on U.S. 31 near State Road 28 in Tipton County sometime before 6 a.m.
Officials say the crash led to a hydrochloric acid leak.
All traffic traveling northbound on U.S. 31 in that area has to take the IN-28 exit.
It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.
It's also unknown if there are any injuries associated with the crash.
