Residents push back against plans for massive westside development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of residents packed the Pike Township Residents Association meeting Wednesday, many of them expressing concerns of a proposed development just west of I-465.

“We moved into an area. We made an investment based on an understanding of the master plan that it’s residential and it wouldn’t be a commercial development. Now they want to decrease our property values. It’s just not right,” said Doug Patterson.

Indianapolis-based Cornerstone Companies is seeking permission to rezone 200 acres of land between West 86th Street and West 79th street, that will be called The Crossing at Traders Point.

“We’re envisioning health care, great housing, retail, life science, and bio science bio tech,” said Tag Birge, CEO of Cornerstone.

Birge said restaurants, hotels, and bars could be added to the property over the next several years.

Patterson worries the development could wreck the environment.

“There are active eagle nests with eagles and eaglets, and suddenly now you’re going to have runoff of parking lots and commercial development. It’s going to be dumping into Eagle Creek.”

Attorneys for Cornerstone agreed to include the PTRA in a future meeting with the city of Indianapolis to discuss improving infrastructure in the area before building.

Birge said he’s willing to make other compromises with residents to scale back development.

“There’s commitment on height, commitment on density commitments on use, and commitments on traffic.”

The city of Indianapolis has the final say on Cornerstone’s rezone request