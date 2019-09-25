Resin ‘incident’ sickens students at University High School

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An “incident” involving a resin at University High School led to a short evacuation of Fairbanks Hall on Wednesday during lunch, the school said.

The incident occurred near one of the art classrooms.

Some students experienced headaches and nausea. A school spokeswoman said “a handful” of students went to local hospitals “in an abundance of caution” and other students were treated by medical personnel at the school and then released.

Carmel Fire Department evaluated the situation and later allowed students to reenter the building Wednesday afternoon and classes resumed.