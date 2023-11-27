Restaurant owner, flight instructor identified as men who died in Shelby County plane crash

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who died in a plane crash in Shelby County last week were identified as a restaurant owner and his flight instructor.

Nathan Finney, president and owner of Finney Hospitality Group, and his flight instructor, Warren Bruhl, were aboard the small single-engine plane when it went down near Fairland on Wednesday evening.

Finney Hospitality Group, Bruhl’s employer Gambit Aviation, and craft beer media company Indiana On Tap identified the men in social media posts.

According to the Indiana State Police, around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, officials responded to the plane crash near 6300 North County Road 325. That’s a mile north of Interstate 74 and eight miles east of Shelbyville.

When officials arrived, they found a “severely damaged” small single-engine aircraft on fire in a cornfield.

After putting out the fire, troopers found Finney’s and Bruhl’s remains in the plane’s wreckage. Initial reports indicated only one person died in the crash.

The cause of the crash was unknown as of Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to assist with the investigation starting Thursday.

On the day of the crash, Bruhl posted photos with Finney during flight training the day before.

In a statement on Finney’s passing, Finney Hospitality Group remembered him for his “vision, dedication, and leadership” that shaped the business into what it is.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Nathan’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the statement read. “We recognize his immense impact on all aspects of our business and the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him. The family is dedicated to preserving Nathan’s vision and advancing the legacy Nathan worked tirelessly to build.”

Nathan Finney and family. (Provided Photo/Social Cantina via Facebook)

Warren Bruhl in flight. (Provided Photo/Gambit Aviation)

Finney Hospitality Group is the parent company for several chain restaurants like The Tap, Social Cantina, Slim Chickens, and more.