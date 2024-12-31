Restaurant spreads holiday cheer with meal donation to Indy’s Wheeler Mission Shelter

The sign outside Wheeler Mission's men's shelter, seen in December 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As 2024 draws to a close, some Hoosiers are spreading goodwill to brighten the community. Buca di Beppo, a restaurant known for its family-style Italian meals, is marking the occasion with a special initiative designed to give back.

The restaurant is preparing 75 meals for the Wheeler Mission Shelter in Indianapolis, ensuring individuals in need will have a warm, comforting meal on New Year’s Eve. The meals will feature Buca di Beppo’s signature Italian dishes, served family-style to create a sense of togetherness for those facing hardship.

Wheeler Mission is a non-denominational, Christian organization that provides emergency care, recovery services, and Christ-centered transformation for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty throughout central and south central Indiana, regardless of race, creed, or religion.

Buca di Beppo says its donation aims to support local efforts to assist those in need, offering a comforting family-style meal during a time when many face challenges. This initiative highlights the restaurant’s commitment to spreading hope and fostering community connections during the holiday season.

The meal delivery will take place on Tuesday evening at the Wheeler Mission Shelter’s Men’s Residential Center, located at 245 N. Delaware St. in Indianapolis.

This act of kindness on New Year’s Eve serves as a reminder of the impact that small gestures of community support can have, bringing people together as the year comes to a close.

How you can help

Wheeler Mission is looking for volunteers to purchase, assemble, and deliver sack lunches to supplement hot meals. The lunches should be prepared off-site following the organization’s safety guidelines and can be dropped off at the Men’s Residential Center. Click here to learn more.