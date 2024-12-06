Restrictions, closures on I-69 SB this weekend in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — INDOT will roll out ramp closures and lane restrictions this coming weekend to prepare I-69 southbound in Fishers to open after construction.

Fishers police detailed the plans from the Indiana Department of Transportation in a Facebook post this week.

Some lane and ramp restrictions were in place Thursday night into early Friday morning and have ended, while others will run Friday night through Monday morning.

Friday (approx. 9:00 p.m.) through Monday (Expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday) I-69 South: Single lane open

Ramp from 96th Street to I-69 South: Closed

Ramp from 106th Street to I-69 SB: Closed (starting at 11 p.m. Friday)

Ramp from I-69 South to I-465 South closed (Starting at 11 p.m. Friday; expected to reopen around 12 p.m. Sunday)

“We are opening up new pavement on I-69 southbound and three new bridges,” Kyleigh Cramer, an INDOT spokesperson, said. “This is a giant milestone.”

Right now, this section of I-69 southbound is configured for construction. Crews need the time and space to reconfigure it to an open road safely.

“As much as people see the opening of pavement as easy fast process but it’s actually quite slow,” Cramer said. “So with that, these weekday and weeknight restrictions allow our crews to slowly put traffic onto new pavement. It allows us to restripe, and move that barrier wall. This is a lengthy process so this is just allowing us to get that done in a safe manner as well.”

This area in Fishers has a lot of businesses that will benefit from updated roads going into the holiday shopping season, according to Cramer.

“This is a big milestone to hit, especially before winter,” Cramer said. “We are very excited to open up these new ramps on 82nd Street as well opening up new pavement. This is going to be a smooth ride on I-69 southbound as well as opening up three new bridges.”

These changes will just be on the southbound side for now.

This weekend’s road work is part of INDOT’s Clear Path project, which involves shifting southbound traffic onto three new bridges and opening up the 82nd Street ramps. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of next year.