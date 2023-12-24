Retailers beefing up security amid shoplifting spree

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re making some last minute Christmas purchases, your experience in the store could be different than in years past.

Organized and unorganized retail theft is becoming a problem not just in large cities, but in smaller communities as well.

John Talbott, Director of the center for education and retail research at IU’s Kelley School of Business, said stores are fortifying their buildings and even putting valuable merchandise behind the counter.

“There certainly is some issues associated with systematic theft where groups of individuals are collaborating to be very thoughtful about the items that they select,” said Talbott.

Thieves know they can resell these expensive items on the black market, although the price of the products you buy may not go up dramatically. Because of the theft, retailers are finding other ways to make up for it.

“They’re going to try and make adjustments in various areas of their businesses, and that usually involves looking at big expenses first, and one of the biggest expenses that retailers face is obviously human resources expense,” said Talbott.

Talbott said companies are also closing or consolidating stores that are repeatedly victimized by theft. Stores are going above and beyond in an effort to thwart thieves by keeping expensive items out of the customer’s reach.

“CVS announced that they are going to do a store with nothing but kiosks in it,” said Talbott. “You’ll go in there will be a bunch of kiosks and you won’t shop in the store, you’ll wait in a lounge area.”

Talbott said if a customer runs into an impediment trying to purchase a product, they’re likely to go to another store or find the item online.