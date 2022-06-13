Local

Retired IMPD captain dies after cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A retired captain with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has died.

Capt. Michael Bruin, 61, passed away Thursday following a “short, but courageous battle with esophageal cancer,” the department said on Facebook.

Bruin, who previously served as commander of IMPD’s East District, joined the department in 1993 and retired in May.

He was diagnosed with cancer in September. Doctors tried various treatment options, including chemotherapy and surgery, before offering Bruin a trial treatment plan, according to IMPD. During tests required for the trial, doctors discovered his cancer had “very aggressively” returned.

Bruin and his family learned just over a week ago that the cancer had spread to other areas of his body, IMPD said. He died eight days later.

IMPD is asking the community to keep Bruin’s family in their thoughts and prayers.