INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A southern Indiana native is sharing a difficult story. It’s about his life as a soldier and the profoundly tough times that can follow even a celebrated career.

Retired Command Sergeant Major Tom Satterly stopped by Daybreak Monday.

He was apart of the event of “Blackhawk Down,” and had a large hand on the capture of Saddam Hussein.

He also discussed his new book “All Secure.”

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.