Local

Rev 2022 gets Indy residents pumped for the month of May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local chefs and entertainment gathered to kick off the month of May at Rev 2022 for the Indiana University Health Foundation.

The Rev was hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

The funds collected from the Rev will go toward statewide trauma and critical care programs.

News 8’s team members Kylie Conway and Stephanie Mead were live at the event.