Reynolds Christmas light display moving to Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Christmas light display presented for 28 years at the John Deere dealership at State Road 37 near I-69 will move to a new location for the holiday season: the Conner Prairie museum.

Reynolds Farm Equipment has put up and hosted the Christmas light display since 1991. The display has been reconfigured through the years as the land near the dealership has seen an increase in retail development. The Reynolds family donated the 400 lighted structures — including the Abominable Snowman, Noah’s Arc, the Nativity and a moving small-scale train — to the museum.

In a statement from Conner Prairie, Gary Reynolds, the owner and chairman of the farm equipment dealership, said, “Our Christmas light display was born out my father’s love for Christmas and our community. Transitioning our Christmas lights display to Conner Prairie ensures this tradition of celebrating Christmas with lights continue as part of Conner Prairie’s new A Merry Prairie Holiday festival.”

The Conner Prairie festival will start the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, and run through Dec. 31.