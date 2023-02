Local

Ribbon-cutting opens playground honoring girl killed in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hannah’s Memorial Playground has officially opened in the Irvington area.

Family and community leaders on Saturday had a dedication and ribbon-cutting.

Hannah Crutchfield was a 7-year-old student who, police say, was killed in a “road rage” crash while walking home from George M. Julian School 57 in September 2021.

The playground was built in her honor at the school, 5435 E. Washington St.