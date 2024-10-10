Richmond girls volleyball team calls for equity in girls sports

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A member of the Richmond High School volleyball team is calling out the district’s treatment of girls sports. Junior Katie Mathena told the Richmond Community School Board Wednesday about an incident on Sept. 24 when her team was prevented from practicing at the gym.

The team arrived at the gym at its allotted time only to find the boys basketball team practicing in its space. Girls volleyball coach Darryl Morgan confronted the boys basketball coach about the conflict.

“Our assistant athletic director pulled us all out of the gym, it was mostly varsity, and she told us that it didn’t matter that we were in season, that the boys were in the gym and we needed to leave,” Mathena said.

Her teammates never had the chance to practice that afternoon. On Sept. 27, the district put Morgan on administrative leave.

In a statement posted on its website, Richmond Community Schools said, “RCS encourages our entire community to remain objective and not arrive at conclusions until our investigation is complete. Our goal is to diligently review the incident and limit further disruptions for the remainder of the volleyball season.”

In Wednesday’s meeting the board voted unanimously to hire a Noblesville firm Church, Church, Hittle & Antrim to conduct a Title IX audit at Richmond High School. Title IX is a federal law passed in 1972 that ensures girls and women have equal access to scholastic and collegiate sports.

According to board documents, the audit will cost $19,000.

The audit will focus on the number and length of practice opportunities, uniforms, the quality, and availability of locker rooms and facilities provided for competitive events.

In its statement, the Richmond Community School Board said it has not received an official Title IX complaint, and it had been planning to conduct this audit for several months.

Mathena, who also plays soccer and runs track, said this isn’t the first bad experience she’s had in the athletic department. There weren’t enough jerseys for her track team.

“They gave us cross country jerseys because they wouldn’t give us money to get new jerseys,” said Mathena.

Board members declined to speak with News 8 on camera about the issue.