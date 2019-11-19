Richmond man identified as victim of fatal Alexandria fire

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Dental records were used to identify a Richmond man who died in a house fire in Alexandria.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Tyler Hayes.

Hayes died in a house fire on Nov. 14.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was determined to be thermal burns and smoke inhalation. Manner of death has not yet been determined. Toxicology tests are pending.

Firefighters arrived around 5 a.m in the 400 block of West John Street to tackle the blaze.

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital with injuries.