1  of  10
Closings
BARTHOLOMEW CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN HOWARD SCHOOL CORPORATION KOKOMO SCHOOL CORP. PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS SHELBYVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOLS SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN SCHOOL CORP.

Richmond man identified as victim of fatal Alexandria fire

Uncategorized

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Dental records were used to identify a Richmond man who died in a house fire in Alexandria.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Tyler Hayes.

Hayes died in a house fire on Nov. 14.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was determined to be thermal burns and smoke inhalation. Manner of death has not yet been determined. Toxicology tests are pending.

Firefighters arrived around 5 a.m in the 400 block of West John Street to tackle the blaze.

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital with injuries.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: