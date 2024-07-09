Richmond mayor requests $300K for parks, projects

A view of the entrance to Clear Creek Park in May 2018 off West Main Street in Richmond, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WESTERN WAYNE NEWS) — Mayor Ron Oler is asking Richmond Common Council for $300,000 for parks, downtown parking and community branding.

Oler presented his request during council’s July 1 meeting. The city’s economic development fund received $673,236 from the state’s 2024 supplemental local income tax distribution.

Oler said he’s now asking for only $300,000 because of anticipated expenses later in the year. The money will cover projects not funded in the 2024 budget.

Parks projects impact Glen Miller Park, Elstro Plaza, Highland Lake Golf Course, Clear Creek Park and Cordell Municipal Pool.

After consideration by the council’s finance committee, Oler’s request will return to council for a public hearing and vote.

The city also received a $206,705 supplemental local income tax distribution for Richmond Sanitary District.

Council’s meeting lasted less than 10 minutes because ordinances about stormwater management and vacating an alley south of the former Elder-Beerman that were planned for second reading were delayed.