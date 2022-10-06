Local

Richmond officer Seara Burton’s K9 partner retires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department confirmed Thursday that they’ve decided to retire officer Seara Burton’s K9 partner Brev from active service.

According to a release, Brev has been cared for by Detective Scott Glover at his home since Burton was injured Aug. 10th. After making the decision to retire Brev from active service, Brev is now with Burton’s mother and stepmother.

Police say Brev came from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana. Police say they’ve been long-term partners with Liche and its founder, Kenneth Licklider, for many years.

The kennel has offered to provide the Richmond Police Department with its next K9 at no cost.