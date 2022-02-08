Richmond police investigating fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside of a vehicle on Monday night.
The Richmond Police Department was called to the 200 block of S. 23rd St. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Michael Hendricks of Richmond dead in a vehicle.
Investigators soon found two people who had been in the vehicle just a few blocks away. They told police about an argument that had ensued prior to the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.