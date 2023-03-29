Richmond police issue warning about counterfeit bills

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department issued a warning on Facebook to local and businesses about the increased use of counterfeit bills.

In the post, the Department states that they have taken 14 counterfeit reports so far in 2023, with more fake bills being passes than reported.

Fake bill that includes “Motion Picture Use Only” (Photo provided/Richmond Police Department) Fake bill that includes “Motion Picture Use Only” (Photo provided/Richmond Police Department)

The department posted pictures of fake bills that they have recovered. These bills are marked as “Replica”, “Motion picture use only”, or “Play Money.”