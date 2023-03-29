Richmond police issue warning about counterfeit bills
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department issued a warning on Facebook to local and businesses about the increased use of counterfeit bills.
In the post, the Department states that they have taken 14 counterfeit reports so far in 2023, with more fake bills being passes than reported.
The department posted pictures of fake bills that they have recovered. These bills are marked as “Replica”, “Motion picture use only”, or “Play Money.”