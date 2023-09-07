Richmond to hold prayer vigil in honor of fallen K9 officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Richmond, in coordination with the Richmond Police Department, is inviting the public to join a prayer vigil in honor of fallen K9 officer Seara Burton.

The prayer vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, outdoors on the south steps of the Richmond Municipal Building at 50 North 5th Street.

K9 Officer Seara Button, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, lost her life after suffering a severe head injury during a traffic stop on August 10, 2022. The prayer vigil will bring together the community to remember and honor Officer Burton’s life. The event serves as an opportunity for the people of Richmond to express their gratitude to Officer Burton for her service and sacrifice.

“Officer Burton was an exemplary officer,” said Mike Britt, chief of police for the Richmond Police Department. “She always put her duty first and served the community with passion. This vigil is an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of a truly remarkable officer.”

“It has been a difficult year as we’ve had to fully reconcile with the loss of K9 Officer Seara Burton,” Said Dave Snow, mayor of Richmond. “Seara’s legacy is unquestionable. She, her family, our Police Officers, and our City Team deserve this opportunity to gather and continue healing. I want to thank our amazing community for supporting us and lifting us through this loss.”

