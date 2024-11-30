Richmond woman killed in US 35 crash
LOSANTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond woman was killed in a car crash Friday night.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of US 35 and Country Road 900 South Friday night around 6:40p.m.
Police say Michelle Elaine Moore, 58, was driving into the intersection and ran the stop sign. Moore was then struck on her driver’s side door by a box truck driving northbound on US 35.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.
US 35 was closed for two hours to investigate and cleanup the crash.
