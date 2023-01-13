Local

Richmond youth cheering on Memphis Grizzlies player

RICHMOND (WISH) — More than 200 kids from Richmond will root for at least one Memphis Grizzly at Saturday night’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jamar Wright and Richard Lake organized a trip for 224 kids between the 3rd and 12th grades to cheer on Richmond native Desmond Bane with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We are taking four charter buses to the game,” explained Wright. “Between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., we are going to do a little pep rally and give everyone the chance to have their name called out as if they’re a starting lineup type of thing, and get all the chaperones with the kids.”

Desmond Bane graduated from Seton Catholic High School in Richmond.

Lake said after the game the kids have tickets to get to the lower level of the court to take pictures with Bane.

“One thing we want to emphasize is that we were blessed to raise around $33,000 and it was all by individuals here in Richmond and businesses. Almost everybody we asked said, ‘What can we do to help?’”

The goal is to make this an annual event.