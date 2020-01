Midwest Motorcycle Club and other riders had a rally Jan. 1, 2020, that began from the clubhouse at 3105 S. Harding St., Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Jen Schmits Thomas)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Motorcycles roared Wednesday in a fundraiser for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Midwest Motorcycle Club and other riders had a rally that began from the clubhouse at 3105 S. Harding St.

Proceeds from the ride and a silent auction benefited Damar Services, a nonprofit that provides for the unfulfilled medical, personal and social needs of children and adults with developmental and behavioral challenges.

The ride happened for the 38th year.

(Photo Provided/Jen Schmits Thomas)