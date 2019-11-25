Rifle stolen from unlocked Martinsville police car

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a rifle was stolen from an unsecured Martinsville police car Monday morning.

According to the Martinsville Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Harrison Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. for a shots fired report.

After arriving on the scene, officers spoke with the person who made the call who stated they witnessed someone wearing all black including a baggy sweatshirt and a toboggan near a residence.

This person was then seen going through the yard of a residence in the 1200 block of East Harrison Street to a residence on Valley Drive. In the driveway of the Valley Drive residence were two vehicles, one of which was a Martinsville PD vehicle.

After being spotted near the Valley Drive residence, the suspect ran off and was not spotted again.

During a check of the two vehicles, officers discovered that the Martinsville police car was unlocked and that a rifle was stolen. Officers said a loaded magazine and a round of ammunition were found in the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 765-349-4900.