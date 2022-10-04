Local

Right lane of SB I-465 at Kentucky Ave. closed due to crash

Stopped traffic on southbound I-465 in Indianapolis on Oct. 4, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The right lane of southbound I-465 on the city’s southwest side was closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Police shut down all lanes of the interstate between Kentucky Avenue and Mooresville Road shortly before 7 a.m. for crash investigation and cleanup.

As of 7:30 a.m., only the right lane remained closed.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off of I-465 at the Kentucky Avenue exit, according to a tweet by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Traffic is stopped all the way back to Sam Jones Expressway. Drivers should avoid the area.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Local doctor honored for work with first responders

Local /

Tuesday’s business headlines

Business /

IMPD: 1 person dies in shooting at Irvington apartment building

Local /

Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.