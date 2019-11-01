Riley Children’s Hospital hosts costume parade, spooky pizza party for patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a fun Halloween at Riley Children’s Hospital Thursday.

The hospital hosted a special costume parade where patients and their families were able to dress up and participate as the parade went up and down the hallways.

Everyone also enjoyed a spooky pizza party afterwards.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was in attendance, dressing up as Wonder Woman.

Parents were especially grateful for the indoor event this year.

“It was very fun. It was very cool to walk through the hallway and see all of the staff, and they were all dressed up, weren’t they? They were cheering for the kids and high-fiving them, and to see all the kids having fun, when they can’t have fun for Halloween, because it’s nice and dry in here,” said one person in attendance.

Thursday night’s event was among several Halloween-themed events the hospital hosted for patients and their families in October.