Riley Hospital for Children turns 100 years old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health turns 100 on Monday.

IU Health President and CEO Dennis Murphy, Riley Children’s executive leadership, Indiana elected officials, patients, and other special guests are expected to give remarks and reflect on the past 100 years at a ceremony on Monday afternoon.

The celebration is in the hospital lobby at 3:15 p.m. Organizers say they will recognize ten decades of significant contributions towards pediatric care, innovative research and commitment to improving the lives of children and families.

Staff and patients started celebrating early on Friday. Riley kids went to a milestone party and got gift bags and mini hospital puzzles.

The hospital opened on Oct. 7, 1924, and was named after famed Indiana poet James Whitcomb Riley, who was born in Greenfield on Oct. 7, 1849.

Each year, Riley Hospital for Children cares for 215,000 young patients and is consistently ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the United States.