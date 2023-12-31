Ring in 2024 early at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum ‘Countdown to Noon’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ball drops at midnight on Sunday, but the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has different plans with its Family New Year’s Celebration.

It will host a Countdown to Noon, and another to 1 p.m. by its landmark water clock. Museum officials want to give the whole family an opportunity to be included in Sunday’s celebrations without having to stay up past bedtime.

Director of Public Events and Family Programs Melissa Trumpey says it’s an event the community looks forward to every year.

“It is a family-friendly time for a countdown when kids are usually awake,” Trumpey said. “It is a tradition to come here every year and celebrate with us, just kind of enjoy the festivities of the day.”

Organizers have planned interactive activities leading up to the countdown including making a family paper time capsule and showing off different New Year’s traditions from around the world.

“We’re here all to educate and make memories with families,” Trumpey said. “These activities are designed to help Children and families learn about how other countries traditionally celebrate the New Year”

There will also be live music by Grammy-nominated musician Zak Morgan and a confetti launch to wrap the countdown. Morgan and his band have performed at the event for 11 years.

“Honestly, my favorite show of the year just because it’s packed with families and everyone’s having a great time,” Morgan said. “It has an innocent vibe to it, you still get the thrill of the countdown and the ball dropping.”

Festivities conclude at 2 p.m., but the museum is open until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The party is free with admission to the museum. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.