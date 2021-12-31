Local

Ring in the New Year before midnight at The Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the final day of the year and if you have young children, they might not be able to stay up till midnight.

Families can now attend a very merry Hoosier New Year at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis as they celebrate Countdown to Noon from noon to 1 p.m.

The celebration will be held outside at the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

“New this year is our popular Countdown to Noon emcee will count us down at a family friendly hour by shooting basketball to mark the occasion,” said Kimberly Robinson, director of media relations for the museum.

Special activities during the event include free festive headgear while supplies last and performances by Grammy-nominated musician Zak Morgan.

Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required indoors for all visitors ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who do not comply will be asked to leave.

More info can be found here.