Ringing in the new year at The Depot in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Depot in Greenfield was packed on New Year’s Eve as people poured in ready to celebrate 2024.

There were at least a hundred people inside and outside, excited to ring in the new year at the family-friendly gathering at 240 W. Mills St.

The restaurant celebrated the new year with live music from ‘Mike and the Boys’ and was open to the public at 10 p.m. The place was packed before that with dinner reservations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. before allowing people into the beer garden for the party.

People brought their festive cheer and wore hats and headbands to celebrate 2024.

The night also included fireworks at midnight to ring in the New Year. The fireworks were shot off from the roof of the grain elevator turned bar and restaurant.

The show was visible from all around the restaurant and behind Riley Street where additional fireworks were set off.

Hendricks County Tourism helped to organize the event. There was also an option to get keepsake photos outside from the Penny Lane Photo Bus.

This is not the first time the former grain elevator rang in the new year — the crew at The Depot also put on a big party last year similar to this year.

Previous Coverage