Rise’n Roll Bakery offering a super-sweet deal on National Donut Day

(WISH) — In the world of donuts, one bakery has risen to the top, capturing the hearts and taste buds of doughnut lovers across the nation.

Rise’n Roll Bakery, a beloved establishment known for its delectable treats, has recently been crowned the overall fan favorite in the highly anticipated 2023 America’s Greatest Donut competition.

What set them apart from the competition? None other than their heavenly creation, the cinnamon caramel doughnut.

Out of the 22 awards up for grabs, Rise’n Roll Bakery proudly secured an impressive nine wins, showcasing their exceptional talent and craftsmanship.

With 16 locations throughout Indiana, including five in Central Indiana, the bakery has become a go-to destination for doughnut enthusiasts craving that perfect blend of flavors and textures. The bakery has Indiana locations in Avon, Cedar Lake, Elkhart, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Middlebury, Mishawaka, Nappanee, Plymouth, Schererville, Valparaiso and Warsaw.

Founded in Shipshewana, Indiana, Rise’n Roll Bakery has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the doughnut industry.

Shipshewana proudly boasts the largest doughnut location in the entire state. Their commitment to using the finest ingredients and perfecting their recipes has garnered them a loyal following and numerous accolades.

To celebrate their victory and to spread the joy of National Donut Day, Rise’n Roll Bakery has an exciting offer for all doughnut lovers.

Visit a Rise’n Roll Bakery location on Friday and experience the their acclaimed cinnamon caramel doughnut. It’s a celebration of indulgence and a tribute to the artistry of doughnut making.